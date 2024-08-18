12-hour duty, special safety app: Jittery Mamata govt's new measures in wake of Kolkata hospital rape-murder

The government finalized the 17 new steps at a meeting held at the state secretariat on Saturday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually chaired the meeting, which was attended by the top bureaucrats of the state government and the senior police officers.

Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government found itself in a tight spot after the rape and murder of the young physician at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 triggered not only a ‘cease work’ protest by the junior doctors across the state and beyond but also widespread outrage.

The victim was on night duty at the hospital and went to rest in the seminar hall of the Department of Chest Medicine on the third floor. Her almost nude body with multiple injuries was found in the seminar hall early next morning.

The new initiative included imposing a complete stop to making female doctors work for more than 12 hours, and ensuring the availability of toilets and places to take rest on every floor.