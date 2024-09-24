28 killed in flood, no problem if DVC HQ is shifted from Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Centre is welcome to shift the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) headquarters from Kolkata if it wants, asserting that she is not in favour of an organisation, which released water leading to the "death of 28 people", to stay in the state.

Banerjee’s comment came when several districts of the state’s southern part were inundated following release of water from dams managed by the DVC which functions under the Centre's Ministry of Power.

"Let them (Centre) take it (DVC) away. I do not care. They have removed everything from Kolkata and there is nothing left. They keep a building (DVC headquarters) in Kolkata, but will not listen to Kolkata and keep on releasing water inundating Bengal and killing people,” she said.