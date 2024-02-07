Ration scam: Absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh yet to appear before ED

Kolkata: Absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh was yet to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday for questioning in connection with its investigation into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state, an official of the agency said.

A team of ED officials were waiting for the TMC leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal at the agency's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, he said.

This was the ED's second summons to Shahjahan for questioning in connection with its probe.