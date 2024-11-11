Accused in Kolkata doctor rape, murder case says he was framed by former top cop

<p>Kolkata: A member of the contractual support staff of the Kolkata Police on Monday accused the city’s former top cop Vineet Goyal of falsely implicating him in the August 9 rape and murder of a young doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the capital of West Bengal.</p><p>“Vineet Goyal hatched a conspiracy and falsely implicated me,” Sanjay Roy, a ‘civic volunteer’ of the Kolkata Police, shouted at the journalists from the prison van when he was being taken back to the jail from a local court after the first day of the trial in the case.</p><p>Roy had been arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10 for allegedly raping and murdering a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RGKMCH run by the government of West Bengal.</p><p>He had been later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which had taken over the probe on August 14. The CBI had filed a chargesheet in a special court in the city on October 7, naming Roy as the only prime accused in the case.</p>.RG Kar case: 'Junior doctors agitation being remote controlled by Left parties,' alleges TMC MLA Narayan Goswami .<p>The rape and murder of the young doctor had triggered a widespread outrage across West Bengal, putting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government and her Trinamool Congress in a tight spot.</p><p>Banerjee had removed Goyal from the office of the commissioner of Kolkata Police to quell the protests by the junior doctors against the rape and murder. The protesters had accused the top cop of the city of failing to ensure a fair probe into the case.</p><p>“They did not let me speak even today. I did not commit any crime. I am being framed and falsely accused of doing what I have not done,” Roy told journalists before being taken away from the court.</p><p>“Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me. They have conspired to frame me into this.”</p><p>Roy had earlier also claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the RGKMCH rape and murder case. His statement of innocence had prompted some of the junior doctors, who had led the protest, to demand a probe into his claim.</p>