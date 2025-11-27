Menu
Adhering to Calcutta High Court order, WBSSC re-releases 'tainted' candidate list with additional details

The list, however, had no mention of the respective schools these “tainted” teachers were employed at for nearly the past decade.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 10:41 IST
Published 27 November 2025
