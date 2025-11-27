<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission on Thursday published afresh a “comprehensive” list of 1,806 “tainted” candidates, who were previously marked as qualified for the posts of assistant teachers in the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST).</p><p>The list containing the names of candidates and their parents, the subjects they taught, roll numbers and dates of birth were uploaded on Thursday noon in adherence to a Calcutta High Court order, which directed the SSC to republish the names of “undeserving” teachers with comprehensive details of their identification.</p><p>The list, however, had no mention of the respective schools these “tainted” teachers were employed at for nearly the past decade.</p>.WBSSC publishes SLST results; fresh teacher appointments likely by December.<p>Asked if these 'tainted' candidates were among those who sat for the fresh recruitment test in September 2025, an SSC official disagreed.</p><p>"We had earlier uploaded the same list of tainted teachers. But this time as directed by the high court, we have included the additional details to ensure full transparency," he said.</p><p>The Supreme Court had invalidated 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, who had qualified in the 2016 SLST, stating that the entire selection process was “tainted and vitiated” beyond redemption.</p>