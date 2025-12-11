Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

After mosque row, Ayodhya-style Ram Temple proposed in Bengal

The posters, attributed to local BJP leader and former local unit president Sanjay Poyra, have come up in City Centre, Karunamoyee and several other prominent pockets of Bidhannagar.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalAyodhya Ram Mandir

Follow us on :

Follow Us