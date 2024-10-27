Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

AI image sparks row between Kolkata Mayor Hakim and DYFI leader Meenakshi

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed that a probe has been initiated into the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 19:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 19:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalFirhad Hakim

Follow us on :

Follow Us