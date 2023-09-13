Amid row, Bengal Governor takes initiative to fill up teachers’ posts in universities

The move comes in the wake of a confrontation between the state government and Raj Bhavan over the appointment of officiating VCs in eight state universities and the decision to come up with names of eight others.

Reacting to the chancellor's decision, former VC of North Bengal University and spokesperson of the Educationists Forum Omprakash Mishra said he is not sure if the governor can form a committee to oversee the filling up of posts of teachers in universities in this way.