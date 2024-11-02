App biker sends porn videos to harass woman doctor for cancelling ride, arrested

<p>Kolkata: A woman doctor of a private hospital in Kolkata lodged a police complaint on Saturday accusing an app biker of sending her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/porn">pornographic videos</a> after she cancelled the booking since he was getting too late, an officer said.</p>.<p>The accused was arrested within a few hours of the victim filing the complaint.</p>.<p>The accused was slapped with different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, outraging a woman's modesty and criminal intimidation, he said.</p>.<p>The doctor, associated with a private medical facility in the southern part of the city's Jadavpur area, booked the app bike at 8 pm from the hospital.</p>.After 'sexual harassment' of woman, 'torture' of army officer in police station, all reception desk personnel at Bhubaneshwar posts to wear body cameras.<p>Initial probe revealed that the accused app-biker had called the doctor at least 17 times and sent her sexually explicit content on WhatsApp after she cancelled her booking, the officer said.</p>.<p>The rider also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.</p>.<p>"The doctor first filed an e-complaint with the Police Commissioner and the Joint CP Crime. She also sent an email to the cyber cell before lodging a complaint with the Purba Jadavpur Police Station," the officer said. </p>