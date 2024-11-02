Home
west bengal

App biker sends porn videos to harass woman doctor for cancelling ride, arrested

The accused was slapped with different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, outraging a woman's modesty and criminal intimidation, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 17:13 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 17:13 IST
