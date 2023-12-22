Around 1.2 lakh registrations already done for Bhagavad Gita’s mass reading in Kolkata, say organisers

Organisers have not shared any names, as of now, of the important dignitaries who are likely to be present at the venue. But the invitation has been extended to all important people, they added.



Going by the claims put forth, the heart of Kolkata may witness a strong footfall on Sunday. The Brigade Parade Ground, which has witnessed major political gatherings in the past, is the venue for the upcoming programme that’s also attempting to create three world records.



The three world records being attempted are for “largest voice chanting of Bhagavad Gita by a group of people”, for the “largest blow of sankha by a group of people”, and for the “largest mass singing of Nazrul song”.

Added to the gathering, thousands of people are otherwise expected to throng different parts of the city that’s geared up to celebrate Christmas.