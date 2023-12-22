Around 1.2 lakh registrations already done for Bhagavad Gita’s mass reading in Kolkata, say organisers

Kolkata: PM Narendra Modi will not be attending the mass-reading programme of Bhagavad Gita, scheduled for December 24 in Kolkata. Around 1,20,000 people, however, have already filled forms for registration, organisers shared on Friday.
“We haven’t focused much outside the state. But a good number of people are coming from Odisha. We are also receiving calls from Bihar. There’s also information about people who are likely to come over from Bangladesh. To facilitate their journey, we have offered them letters,” said Nirgunananda Brahmachari, secretary, Prem Mandir, who addressed the press conference on behalf of the joint-organisers of the event, “Gita Chanting with One Lakh Voice”.
The efforts made during the past one year have culminated, and the event is about to take place, Brahmachari said. Shankaracharya (Sadananda Saraswati, of Dwarka) has already reached Kolkata, he added.
There's an arrangement for one lakh people to sit. The programme will commence at 10am with a cultural presentation, and will be followed by a procession within the venue, before the recitation begins. The programme is expected to conclude by 2pm.
Credit: DH Photo
Organisers have not shared any names, as of now, of the important dignitaries who are likely to be present at the venue. But the invitation has been extended to all important people, they added.
Going by the claims put forth, the heart of Kolkata may witness a strong footfall on Sunday. The Brigade Parade Ground, which has witnessed major political gatherings in the past, is the venue for the upcoming programme that’s also attempting to create three world records.
The three world records being attempted are for “largest voice chanting of Bhagavad Gita by a group of people”, for the “largest blow of sankha by a group of people”, and for the “largest mass singing of Nazrul song”.
Added to the gathering, thousands of people are otherwise expected to throng different parts of the city that’s geared up to celebrate Christmas.