Artisans of Kolkata’s Kumartuli gear up for overseas deliveries of idols months ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata: Durga Puja, West Bengal’s biggest festival, is almost three months away but potters’ hub Kumartuli in north Kolkata is already abuzz with activity, as artisans diligently sculpt idols to deliver overseas orders on time.

With meticulous attention, idols of the goddess are being crafted in different sizes to cater to orders from puja organisers abroad.

Durga Puja will be celebrated this year from October 9-13.