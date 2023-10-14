Asian Development Bank to study, support Bengal’s economic corridors projects

“ADB is keen to support the projects with technical expertise and funding. ADB has worked on a number of landmark corridor projects including the East Coast Economic corridor and the Bangladesh Corridor Study,” the state government has said.

A stakeholder-consultation meeting, directed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took place on Friday. It was held by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, and had representation of key industries on the Industrial and Economic Corridor Project.



Senior representatives of ADB, Deloitte, FICCI, senior officers of key industries, and representatives of industrial parks along the identified corridors, attended the meeting. The state government departments, concerned, were also represented.

Banerjee has already announced Bengal’s Industrial and Economic Corridor Policy. The state government has planned to develop and upgrade three new corridors in southern West Bengal. These corridors are Dankuni-Kalyani, Tajpur- Raghunathpur, and Dankuni-Jhargram corridors.

There is one more corridor that covers northern districts of the state – from Panagarh to Cooch Behar. These corridors aim at planned development through land-availability portal, and developed infrastructure, and are expected to provide employment opportunities in the state in future.