Mark of respect to Bal Thackeray: Eknath Shinde hints at Shiv Sena claim to Mumbai mayor

"Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary year starts from January 23. Some Shivsainiks (party activists) have the feeling that a Shiv Sena mayor should be installed in the BMC," Shinde said.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 14:58 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 14:58 IST
