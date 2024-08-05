Bengal Assembly unanimously passes resolution against efforts to divide state

Kolkata: In a rare show of bonhomie between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, the West Bengal Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing any attempt to divide the state.
The BJP, which has been accused of fueling demands for the division of West Bengal, maintained that it is opposed to the idea of bifurcation of the state, and rather wants its development, especially of the northern parts.
"We believe in cooperative federalism. We are opposed to any attempt to divide the state," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while speaking on the motion.
"Bengal has fought for India's freedom and Bengal's culture and heritage is important for the entire country... Let us work together for the development of northern West Bengal. Don't judge our commitment towards the region only by funds under the North Bengal Development Department," she said.
Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, proposed the inclusion of a line in the motion: "We want overall development of united West Bengal." "We are against any attempt to divide West Bengal. But this motion that was read out here sounds more like the pamphlet of a political party. We think that this resolution can be passed unanimously if the line I had mentioned can be included," he asserted.
The proposal was accepted by Banerjee, paving the way for unanimous passage of the resolution.
Amid demands from various quarters for carving out a separate Union territory comprising northern West Bengal districts, the ruling Trinamool Congress moved the resolution under Rule 185.
After Union minister Sukanta Majumdar proposed the inclusion of northern West Bengal under the Ministry of DoNER, fresh demands for a separate state of Cooch Behar were raised by party MP Ananta Maharaj.
Several BJP leaders have openly demanded a separate UT of North Bengal.
Adhikari clarified that Majumdar never spoke in favour of the division of West Bengal.
"He (Sukanta Majumdar) had never spoken about dividing the state. He had spoken about funds for the development of northern West Bengal. If amending the Constitution brings more funds for the region, then the North Bengal Development Department will have more funds," he said.
Adhikari also took a dig at Banerjee over her meeting with Ananta Maharaj, a strong proponent of a separate state of Cooch Behar.
"What is the problem in meeting Anant Maharaj? He called me for a cup of tea. You (Suvendu) can call me to your home for a cup of tea and I will come," Banerjee said.
The West Bengal Assembly had passed a similar resolution through voice vote in February last year against attempts to divide the state.
