Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar injured after falling down on car bonnet, taken to hospital

The state BJP president, who made attempts to go to Sandeshkhali again on Wednesday morning, was prevented by the police from leaving the area.

Majumdar, also a Lok Sabha MP from the state's Balurghat constituency, was addressing reporters standing on the car's bonnet, when he slipped and fell on it, the party official said.

The incident happened at Taki on the banks of River Ichamati along the India-Bangladesh border.

The car had a police sticker pasted on its windscreen, the official said.

He was taken to Basirhat sub-divisional hospital following the incident, he said.