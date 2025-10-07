Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal BJP demands NIA probe into attack on party MP, MLA in Jalpaiguri

Both Murmu and Ghosh are currently undergoing treatment at a private medical facility in Siliguri.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 10:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 10:34 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalNIA

Follow us on :

Follow Us