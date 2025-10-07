<p>Palghar: In what appears to be a suicide pact, two youths — both students — jumped to their death from an under-construction building in the Virar area of Palghar district on Monday night. </p><p>The incident has shocked people of the Vasai tehsil, which neighbours the financial capital of Mumbai. </p><p>The incident took place at an under-construction building in Bolinj area of Virar West. </p><p>The Arnala police are investigating the matter.</p><p>The youths, who were residents of the Achole area of Nalasopara, were identified as Sham Ghorai (20) and Aditya Ramsingh (21).</p><p>The reason for the suicide is not yet known.</p>