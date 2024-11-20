Home
india west bengal

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar's convoy stopped by cops on way to trouble-torn Beldanga

Police cited the imposition of prohibitory orders in the area and that the BJP leader's visit might have disrupted peace.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:48 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 09:48 IST
India NewsWest BengalWest Bengal PoliceMurshidabadSukanta Majumdarcommunal clash

