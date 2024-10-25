Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal cabinet approves recruitments to several vacant posts in govt departments

The council of ministers also green-lighted recruitment to various positions in the home, finance, public relations and environment departments, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 20:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 20:11 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us