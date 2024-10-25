Bengal cabinet approves recruitments to several vacant posts in govt departments

<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to fill up 18 posts in health and seven in water-related departments.</p>.<p>The council of ministers also green-lighted recruitment to various positions in the home, finance, public relations and environment departments, an official said.</p>.<p>During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the cabinet gave its nod to a proposal of the West Bengal Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd to take a loan of Rs 1,500 crore from NABARD and State Cooperative Bank, he said.</p>.<p>In addition, the council of ministers gave clearance to a proposal for the construction of a 660-MW supercritical power plant under Durgapur Projects Ltd, the official added. </p>