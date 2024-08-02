Bengal: ED arrests TMC leader in ration distribution scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Trinamool Congress leader from Deganga in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for his alleged links to a multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said on Friday.

The central probe agency arrested TMC's Deganga block president Anisur Rehman and his elder brother late on Thursday after grilling them for nearly 14 hours at their Kolkata office, he said.

"Rehman and his brother have been arrested in connection with the ration distribution scam. We will produce them at a city court following medical tests," the officer told PTI.