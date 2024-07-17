Bengal governor meets voters who 'could not vote' in bypolls

Kolkata: Around 100 voters who were allegedly not allowed to vote by Trinamool Congress workers in the recent elections in West Bengal called on Governor CV Ananda Bose and sought his intervention on the matter.

Led by Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the 100 people alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress workers did not allow them to exercise their voting rights during the by-elections and also during the Lok Sabha polls.

Bose personally interacted with them and assured them of looking into the matter.