<p>Last week, Samsung kicked off a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/amp/story/technology/samsung-s26-series-to-feature-built-in-advanced-anti-spy-screen-guard-3877261">promotional campaign for the Android-powered Galaxy S26</a> launch. It revealed that the successor of the Galaxy S25 series will featurean anti-spy screen guard.</p><p>Now, it has been shown that the new Galaxy S26 series will come with big camera upgrades.</p><p>In a series of short video clips on the YouTube Shorts platform, Samsung shows Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered photography features of the Galaxy S26.</p><p>The digital zoom photos shot on Galaxy S26 models will be much clearer and crisper than any conventional rival premium phone.</p><p>Also, be it indoors, like a concert hall or outdoors with limited control over light, the Galaxy S26 will ensure the photos will be sharper and have less noise than ever before.</p><p>In a bid to build curiosity among fans and potential customers, Samsung is expected to reveal more such key features of the Galaxy S26 series on the D-day. By the way, it is said to make its global debut in San Francisco, US, in the last week of February.</p><p><strong>Samsung Galaxy S26: What we know so far</strong></p><p>Like the previous year, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S26 in three variants-- the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. And, possibly bring S26 Edge and S26 FE series later in the year.</p><p>Samsung's phones, particularly the Galaxy S series, come with a world-class display with top-of-the-line anti-glare coating and the brightest display panels on a phone in the industry. Now, the upcoming flagship phone promises to deliver an even better user experience.</p><p>When using the phone, the content on the screen will be visible only to the owner. Any form of content, be it a text notification, a video or a photo, can only be viewed from the direct line of sight of the user. Prying eyes of people on the side will not be able see any content, but a black screen.</p><p>The company says it took more than five years of engineering, testing and refining to get the final product. Both the hardware and software are expertly calibrated to ensure the content on the screen is visible only to the person directly in front of it.</p><p>The flagship S26 Ultra, depending on the market, is expected to offer the device either with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, built on a 2nm fabrication process. It promises significant gains in performance and power efficiency.</p><p>Also, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature an enhanced display panel with a higher refresh rate (either 144Hz or 165Hz).</p><p>And, it is said to come with faster 60W charging capability.</p><p>The Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 are expected to be offered with Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, and the rest of the features, such as display, battery capacity and camera hardware, will be incremental upgrades.</p>