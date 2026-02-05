Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Tejashwi Yadav says NDA spent Rs 40,000 crore to win Bihar elections; Prashant Kishor moves SC over polls

In ‘Lok-tantra’ (democracy) Lok haara, tantra jeeta (people were defeated, while machinery won). You reduced Lok-tantra (democracy) to darr-tantra', the former deputy CM said.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtTejashwi YadavPrashant KishorBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us