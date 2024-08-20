Bengal in state of flux, people lost faith in present government: Governor C V Ananda Bose

In her public address on August 14, Banerjee had said, "The victim has departed. But I had asked her parents if they wanted to do something in their daughter's name, and I would have provided the financial support. Yes, we are ready to give Rs 10 lakh to the family." Regarding the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 14, Bose questioned whether it was intended to distract from the murder of the doctor, and characterised the situation as “mobocracy thwarting democracy”.