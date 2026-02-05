<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Thursday said that the interim budget tabled by her government in the assembly is "pro-people" and shows fiscal discipline, "unlike the directionless and rudderless" Union Budget.</p>.<p>Speaking at a post-budget press conference, Banerjee said the state government prioritised the welfare of ordinary people despite what she termed as "sustained financial deprivation" by the Centre.</p>.Supreme Court directs West Bengal govt to pay DA to its employees from 2008-2019.<p>"Our budget is pro-people, not directionless and rudderless like the Union Budget," the chief minister said, adding that the state managed its finances prudently while continuing to expand social welfare measures.</p>.<p>Alleging that West Bengal had been denied its legitimate dues by the Centre, Banerjee said the state government, nevertheless, ensured that development and welfare schemes were not compromised.</p>.<p>"Despite the state being financially deprived by the Centre, we have brought in a pro-people budget," she said, underscoring that allocations have been made with a focus on women, youth, workers and vulnerable sections.</p>.<p>Rejecting criticism over the state's fiscal management, the chief minister said the budget reflected financial discipline and responsible governance.</p>.'EC targeting West Bengal,' claims Mamata Banerjee before Supreme Court.<p>"Our budget reflects financial discipline," Banerjee said, maintaining that the government had balanced welfare spending with fiscal prudence.</p>.<p>The West Bengal Assembly, earlier in the day, witnessed the tabling of the interim budget of Rs 4.06 lakh crore for the 2026-27 fiscal, ahead of the assembly elections due in less than three months. </p>