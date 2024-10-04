Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal panchayat department asks DMs to submit detailed report on damage to roads due to floods

In addition to the roads, the department also requested information on the condition of culverts and other infrastructure that were affected by the floods.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 05:51 IST
India NewsWest Bengalfloods

Follow us on :

Follow Us