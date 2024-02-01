Bengal secondary board introduces secret code in question paper

The statement warned all examinees not to engage in such prohibited behaviour, as the code hidden on each page of the question paper would make it impossible for anyone taking a picture of the paper to hide their identity.

A board official explained that the code can be deciphered from a still or video image, and since each question paper will have a distinct code, the person who took the picture can be identified.

Board president Ramanuj Ganguly said once the identity of the candidate is confirmed, they will not be allowed to continue with the entire exam, not just the particular paper.

Since 2017, fake images of English, physical science, life science, and geography papers have been circulated on social media within an hour of the exam starting. However, the board emphasised that these images did not match the original question papers.

Unlike in the past, Ganguly confirmed that internet connections near the exam centres will not be cut off this time, as they have implemented a thorough vigilance mechanism.

Approximately 8,76,113 candidates are expected to write their papers in 2,675 centres across the state. The exams will conclude on February 12.