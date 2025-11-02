Menu
'BJP’s endgame is to divide, disenfranchise': TMC slams Amit Shah, alleges covert NRC under SIR in Bengal

Shah also said that the illegal migrants would be detected, and not only would their names be deleted from the electoral rolls, but they would also be deported.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 17:22 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 17:22 IST
