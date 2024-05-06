Bomb explosion kills teenager in West Bengal; BJP MP blocks road demanding NIA probe

Kolkata: A teenage boy was killed, and two others were injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, prompting the local BJP MP Locket Chatterjee to block the arterial for over two hours demanding NIA probe into the incident.

The incident occurred at Pandua in Hooghly district near a pond where a group of boys were playing.

Police said the boy succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Pandua while two other injured people were transferred to a healthcare facility in Chinsurah for better treatment.

An investigation into the explosion that occurred at around 8.30 am, has started, police said.