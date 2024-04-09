Bomb threats to Kolkata schools hoax: Police

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said the bomb threats received by several schools in Kolkata were hoax and a case has been lodged against the sender.

Police also urged parents to remain calm, assuring them about the safety of their wards.

Several reputed schools in the city had on Sunday night received emails from an unidentified sender, claiming that there were bombs planted in classrooms.

"We want to assure you that this email is a hoax and there is no credible threat to any school. In the past, similar mails were sent to schools in cities like Bangalore and Chennai," the Kolkata Police said in a statement.