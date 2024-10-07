Calcutta HC refuses to hear PIL seeking medics' sit-in venue be shifted

<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused to take up for hearing at present a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking that a sit-in by junior doctors at Esplanade be shifted to a side of the thoroughfare, on the claim that its present position was affecting movement of traffic.</p><p>The agitating medics in West Bengal are holding a fast-unto-death at the spot in the heart of the city since Saturday, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a woman doctor of R G Kar hospital and workplace safety.</p><p>A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to take up the PIL for hearing, saying that the R G Kar rape-murder case was being heard by the Supreme Court.</p>.RG Kar case: Junior doctors continue fast-unto-death, demand justice, workplace safety.<p>The petitioner's lawyer prayed that the sit-in by the junior doctors be shifted to a side of the thoroughfare, claiming that it was an arterial road and traffic movement was being blocked owing to the agitation.</p><p>The bench, also comprising Justice Bivas Pattanayak, said that it will not interfere and the petitioner may come back to the court after the Durga puja vacation.</p>