Calcutta HC refuses to hear PIL seeking medics' sit-in venue be shifted

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to take up the PIL for hearing, saying that the R G Kar rape-murder case was being heard by the Supreme Court.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:36 IST

