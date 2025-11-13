<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday cancelled the membership of senior leader Mukul Roy in the West Bengal assembly under the anti-defection law.</p>.<p>Roy was elected to the House on a BJP ticket in May 2021, but joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in August that year in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.</p>.Calcutta High Court asks Centre to implement MNREGA scheme in Bengal immediately.<p>A division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Basak disqualified Roy as a member of the state assembly, passing judgment on petitions by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Ambika Roy.</p>.<p>Adhikari had filed the petition before the high court, challenging Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee’s decision rejecting his plea to disqualify Roy under the anti-defection law, alleging that he switched over to the ruling TMC after being elected on a BJP ticket. </p>