Calcutta High Court grants bail to student leader arrested for role in violence during 'Nabanna Abhijan'

Noting that the apex court permitted the police to exercise their regulatory powers, Justice Sinha said, "It will be absolutely improper if, in the guise of exercising regulatory power, indiscriminate arrests are made to create fear and terrorise the protestors by keeping them behind bars." Stating that several FIRs have been lodged against her son in different police stations in Kolkata, petitioner Anjali Lahiri claimed that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in criminal cases.