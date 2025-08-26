Dasara inaugural by Banu Mushtaq should not be opposed: G T Devegowda

<p>Mysuru: Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda said that the choice of International Booker Prize winner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banu-mushtaq">Banu Mushtaq</a> for the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara should not be opposed.</p><p>"If she has belief in Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, she will come. If not, she will not come for the Dasara inauguration," he said. </p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Tuesday, Devegowda said, "Earlier K S Nisar Ahmed too has inaugurated Dasara. Every year, achievers, literary giants, intellectuals and those who have contributed to the society are chosen for Dasara inauguration. So, this year, Banu has been selected. During the Dasara Highpower Committee meeting, we left it to the prerogative of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to select the Dasara inaugurator and thus he has selected her. There is no need to contest or discuss the choice now". </p>.Row over Banu Mushtaq's 2023 speech on Kannada deity.<p>Regarding the Dharmasthala mass burial case, Devegowda said, "Congress leaders themselves are saying that it is a conspiracy. Those behind it should be hanged. Dharmasthala and Veerendra Heggade should not be targeted. This issue has hurt the sentiments of the devotees across Karnataka and beyond. The SIT formed by the State government should complete the investigation soon. Truth will prevail and the taint on Dharmasthala would be cleared". </p><p>Clarifying that his statement has been misinterpreted, Devegowda said that he is not anti-Dalit and he has not made any anti-Dalit statement. "During the Assembly session, I only expressed that there should not be interference from the government in the cooperative sector. There is hardly any fund assistance by the government to the sector. Then, how can they impose reservation in the sector?" he asked. </p>