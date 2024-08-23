Calcutta High Court orders transfer of 'financial irregularities' probe to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the probe into 'financial irregularities' at R G Kar hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The high court a day earlier had rapped the Bengal government as to why the SIT was formed a year after allegations at the state-run Kolkata hospital had first emerged.

Former deputy superintendent of the state-run medical college hospital Akhtar Ali moved the court seeking an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its ex-principal Sandip Ghosh over alleged financial irregularities during his tenure there.