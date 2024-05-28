CBI files chargesheet against Shajahan Sheikh and 6 others for attack on ED team

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh and six others in connection with the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate team at Sandeshkhali, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency filed its first charge sheet in the case on Monday before a special court, they said.

The ED team had come under attack from a 1,000-strong mob when they went to raid the house of Sheikh in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.