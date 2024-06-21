Home
CBI summons TMC MLA Tapas Saha in connection with recruitment scam

When contacted Saha told PTI that he will appear before the CBI.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 11:34 IST
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 11:34 IST

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha to appear before it on Friday in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in different state government departments, an official said.

The CBI has issued summons to Saha, the Tehatta MLA in connection with the alleged recruitment scam, he said.

"We have summoned him (Saha) for questioning in connection with irregularities in recruitment in different state government departments," the official told PTI.

When contacted, Saha told PTI that he will appear before the CBI.

Published 21 June 2024, 11:34 IST
