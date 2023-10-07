'Central discrimination' against affected people in north Bengal after Sikkim tragedy, alleges Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that there’s “central discrimination” against affected people of north Bengal, following the Sikkim calamity.
In a post on X, Banerjee, on Saturday, referred to the disaster that “struck our brothers and sisters at Sikkim”, and which has also affected people in the Darjeeling hills and in Kalimpong, as well.
Banerjee said that the narrow stretch of land in north Bengal, the “sensitive chicken's neck area” (that connects the rest of the country to the north-eastern state) has also been affected.
“From the night of the flash flood occurrence, I have been working 24×7 with my entire administration to save people from further distress, and have rushed in all help, including Rs 25 crore assistance to GTA in the hills,” the chief minister stated.
Banerjee added that ministers, and senior administrative officers were dispatched, and teams are still present on the spot. The Bengal government has helped, and will help the Army, and Sikkim government in all possible ways, and will work “shoulder to shoulder” with Sikkim’s people, she stated.
The Chief Minister, however, is apparently disappointed with the Centre. “But I am stunned by the central discrimination against our affected people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and North Bengal, despite the gravity of (the) disaster and number of deaths there too,” Banerjee mentioned.
Banerjee alleged inequality and discrimination: We are not beggars and we are certainly for Sikkim, but we want equality of treatment and non-discrimination in matters relating to central help in disaster management,” she stated.