Coal mine blast in Birbhum kills four

<p>Kolkata: Four persons were killed and several others injured in a coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, police said.</p><p>However, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) claimed that five people lost their lives due to the blast in its mine.</p><p>The incident happened around 10.30 am in Bhadulia block, a police officer said.</p><p>"So far, we have recovered four bodies. Rescue operations are on," he said.</p><p>The explosion occurred when detonators were being transported for planned blasts at the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mines, a WBPDCL official said.</p><p>A mine developer and operator (MDO) runs operations at the captive block.</p>