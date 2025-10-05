Menu
Committed to provide all possible assistance to those affected: PM Modi on Darjeeling landslides

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," Modi said on X.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 11:44 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 11:44 IST
