Congress appoints Subhankar Sarkar as president of its West Bengal unit, replaces Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the statement added.

Sarkar was the All India Congress Committee secretary looking after the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Chowdhury had resigned as the president of the West Bengal Congress Committee after the Lok Sabha polls and the process of appointing a new chief of the state unit was underway.

The Congress leadership had taken feedback from state leaders on maintaining the balance in ties with the Trinamool Congress at the national and state levels, as well as on the choice of the next chief of the grand old party's West Bengal unit.

The Congress' state leadership, especially Chowdhury has been at variance with the coordination and support seen between the Congress and the TMC at the central level.