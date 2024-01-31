Congress has teamed up with CPI(M) to strengthen BJP in Bengal in LS polls: Mamata

"I will never forgive the CPI(M). I will also not forgive those who support the CPI(M)... because by doing so they actually support the BJP. I have seen that in the last panchayat elections," she said.

Banerjee said she has "no objection" if anyone from the family of former Congress stalwart from Malda, the late Gani Khan Chowdhury, contests the election.

"But the TMC will also contest. They (Congress) will fight along with the CPI(M), to strengthen the BJP... only the TMC is capable of politically fighting the BJP in the state," she said.

Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in Kolkata from February 2 if the BJP-led Union government does not clear the state's dues by February 1.

She urged party workers and those affected by the non-payment of funds to participate in the dharna, which would be staged at the BR Ambedkar statue in Red Road area in the eastern metropolis.

"I have given them an ultimatum till February 1 to clear all dues of the state, failing which I will stage a dharna from February 2. If the dues are not cleared, I know how to get it through a movement. "I urge all party leaders and workers to participate in the dharna... I want everyone's support," she said.

The chief minister claimed that the state's dues amount to a mammoth Rs 7,000 crore for several central government-run schemes including MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY), among others.