Constitution empowers me to decide whom to entrust administering oath to MLAs: Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

Kolkata: As the deadlock over the swearing-in of two newly elected TMC legislators continued, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday said the Constitution empowers him to decide who should be entrusted with the task of administering oath to MLAs.

Bose said he himself wanted to administer the oath to the new legislators at the Raj Bhavan, but the Speaker insisted that the governor preside over the swearing-in at the legislative assembly.

“I had no objection to fixing the assembly as the venue, but because of the objectionable letter from the Speaker, undermining the dignity of the office of Governor, that option was not found feasible,” Bose told PTI over phone from New Delhi.

The impasse over the swearing-in of TMC’s Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar continued on Wednesday, as the governor refused to hold the programme in the assembly as requested by them, and instead left for New Delhi.