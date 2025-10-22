<p>Durgapur (WB): A local court here on Wednesday remanded four accused, arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a medical student, to judicial custody till October 27.</p>.<p>The student from Odisha was allegedly gangraped by some men outside the campus of the private medical college here on October 10 when she went out with a friend for dinner.</p>.<p>The sub-divisional court remanded the four accused — including the woman’s male friend, also a student of the same college — to judicial custody till next Monday.</p>.West Bengal turning into 'soft state', women unsafe: State Governor C V Ananda Bose.<p>The friend was arrested based on the survivor’s statement, police said.</p>.<p>The prosecution prayed for judicial custody of the accused, stating that investigators were in the process of collecting forensic and digital evidence related to the alleged incident.</p>.<p>Two other accused were remanded to judicial custody for five days, after they were produced before the court on Tuesday for recording their statement before a magistrate.</p>.<p>All six accused in the alleged gangrape case were in police custody following their arrest.</p>.<p>The girl's father, who rushed to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/durgapur-gang-rape-case-police-said-victim-was-in-relationship-with-one-of-arrested-accused-3767001">Durgapur </a>from Odisha upon learning of their daughter's plight, had lodged an FIR with New Township police station here following the incident. </p>