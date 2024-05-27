Cyclone Remal: 3 injured in Kolkata; Metro services, traffic disrupted

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose said in a message issued by the Raj Bhavan: "We are all greatly relieved that no reported casualty is there. Cyclone Remal is weakening. The people of Bengal are able to brave it with courage. We are keeping a watch on the situation. If there is any need, Raj Bhavan's doors are open for all." Bose has also constituted a task force at the Raj Bhavan.