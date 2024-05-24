Cyclone Remal: Name origin, expected landfall, wind speed, areas likely to be affected and all you need to know

The ritual of severe cyclones hitting West Bengal at the end of May is back with a low pressure area forming above the Bay of Bengal which is most likely to culminate into a cyclonic storm by May 25 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The severe cyclonic storm is predicted to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh by May 26 evening.
Notably, the saga of May-end cyclones in Bay of Bengal includes cyclone Aila (2009), cyclone Amphan (2020) and cyclone Yaas (2021).
Here is all you need to know about the severe cyclonic storm which will be named 'Remal' once the depression develops into a cyclone.
Name origin
The IMD follows a specific naming convention for tropical cyclones forming in the North Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. According to this convention, Regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) name every cyclone around the world. Being a part of the RSMCs, the IMD gives names to the tropical cyclones after taking suggestions from 12 other countries in the region.
The name 'Remal' for the cyclone in formation above the Bay of Bengal has been suggested by Oman and means 'sand' in Arabic.
Expected landfall
According to IMD, by 11:30 am, the depression over central Bay of Bengal moved north north-eastwards and laid centered over east-central Bay of Bengal which is about 710 km south of West Bengal's Canning town. Based on these estimates, the depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 25 and cross between Bangladesh's Khepupara and Sagar Island in West Bengal around the midnight of May 26.
Depression over central BoB moved with speed of 20kmp during past 03 hours and is about 730km south southwest of Khepupara and 750km south of Canning.
Likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify to cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 25th May morning.
"Subsequently, it (the cyclone) would move nearly northwards, intensify to severe cyclonic storm by 25th night. Continuing to move nearly northward, it is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjacent West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around 26th May midnight as a severe cyclonic storm," IMD said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Areas to be affected
West Bengal's coastal areas will brace for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on May 26 and 27, while some other districts are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall. Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Howrah districts in Bengal will see heavy to very heavy rain on May 26 and 27, IMD has said. The pre-monsoon cyclone will also have impact in parts of Odisha, causing light to moderate rain and thundershowers to lash the north and south of the state starting on May 25.
According to a PTI report, Bhadrak and Balasore, will witness thundershowers on May 26 and 27. On the other hand, Kendrapara will see moderate rain on May 26, while Mayurbhanj on May 27.
Wind speed
According to an IMD forecast, light to heavy rainfall will lash several parts of Bengal, and reportedly, wind speeds may reach up to 102 kmph with gusts upto 130 kmph on Sunday. There is a warning for gusty winds in the South 24 Parganas area that can reach speeds of up to 100 kmph, 80 kmph in Purba Medinipur, and 60 kmph in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah.