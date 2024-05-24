Cyclone Remal: Name origin, expected landfall, wind speed, areas likely to be affected and all you need to know

The ritual of severe cyclones hitting West Bengal at the end of May is back with a low pressure area forming above the Bay of Bengal which is most likely to culminate into a cyclonic storm by May 25 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The severe cyclonic storm is predicted to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh by May 26 evening.

Notably, the saga of May-end cyclones in Bay of Bengal includes cyclone Aila (2009), cyclone Amphan (2020) and cyclone Yaas (2021).

Here is all you need to know about the severe cyclonic storm which will be named 'Remal' once the depression develops into a cyclone.

Name origin

The IMD follows a specific naming convention for tropical cyclones forming in the North Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. According to this convention, Regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) name every cyclone around the world. Being a part of the RSMCs, the IMD gives names to the tropical cyclones after taking suggestions from 12 other countries in the region.