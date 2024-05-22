Dismembered body of Bangladesh MP missing for 8 days found in Kolkata: Report

Kolkata police have recovered the dismembered body of Bangladesh MP from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, Anwarul Azim Anar, eight days after he went missing in India.
The Business Standard reported the Kolkata police saying that the murder was premeditated. Anar's body was cut into pieces, some of which have been recovered from an apartment in Sanjeeva Garden, located in Kolkata's New Town.
Reportedly, the flat belongs to an excise duty official, as per the publication.
Home Minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Khan said "Quoting a DIG from India, our police said the body of Azim has been recovered in Kolkata. We are yet to have completely confirmed information about the matter. Our inspector general [IG] is looking into the details. I will inform the media once everything is confirmed," the publication reported.
The deceased MP's personal secretary, Abdur Rauf, added thay they have not received any official information about the MP's death but his family are in Dhaka awaiting an Indian visa approval.
The Inspector General of the Bangladesh police said that they were coordinating with the Kolkata counterpart, as per the publication, which also noted him say that they are yet to receive 'specific information' about the murder.
The inspector general also noted that they were probing if gold smuggling was involved or not.
A senior official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata flagged that Anar had been missing since May 13 after coming to Kolkata for medical treatment.
“He came to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and was staying at his friend’s place in Baranagar in the northern fringes of the city. On May 13, he went to meet someone but didn’t return. His friend later lodged a police complaint,” the official said.
The official added that though Anar had been missing for the last eight days, messages were sent from his phone to family members that he had left for New Delhi.
“There is no trace of him. We are in touch with police and the authorities,” he added.
(With PTI inputs)