Dismembered body of Bangladesh MP missing for 8 days found in Kolkata: Report

Kolkata police have recovered the dismembered body of Bangladesh MP from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, Anwarul Azim Anar, eight days after he went missing in India.

The Business Standard reported the Kolkata police saying that the murder was premeditated. Anar's body was cut into pieces, some of which have been recovered from an apartment in Sanjeeva Garden, located in Kolkata's New Town.

Reportedly, the flat belongs to an excise duty official, as per the publication.

Home Minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Khan said "Quoting a DIG from India, our police said the body of Azim has been recovered in Kolkata. We are yet to have completely confirmed information about the matter. Our inspector general [IG] is looking into the details. I will inform the media once everything is confirmed," the publication reported.

The deceased MP's personal secretary, Abdur Rauf, added thay they have not received any official information about the MP's death but his family are in Dhaka awaiting an Indian visa approval.