Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata police issue summons to TMC MP after he demands CBI grilling of top cop

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, hours after he demanded that the CBI interrogate Kolkata Police commissioner and former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Roy had earlier in the day called upon the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar MCH, to act fairly and demanded the custodial interrogation of former principal of the medical establishment and the CP to know "who and why floated the suicide story".

Kolkata Police asked Roy to appear before its officers at its headquarters in Lalbazar at 4 pm on Sunday for allegedly posting wrong information regarding the incident, a police source said.