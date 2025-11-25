Menu
'Don't try to play with me': Mamata alleges political sabotage in helicopter ride cancellation

Banerjee, who was scheduled to land in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas at 12.30 pm, said she was informed at 10 am that the hired helicopter "would not fly", forcing her to travel by road.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 11:50 IST
