'Durga Puja more than festival, it's heartbeat of our identity': Mamata

She inaugurated 10 Durga Pujas in south Kolkata amid chanting of 'shlokas' (hymns), beating of 'dhaak' (drums) and blowing of conch shells.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 15:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeDurga Puja

